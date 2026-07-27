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You Can't Beat Socialism with Milton Friedman: MIDTERM BOOTCAMP #17
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You Can't Beat Socialism with Milton Friedman: MIDTERM BOOTCAMP #17

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Decisive Liberty

You defeat it with the American System.

For fifty years, both parties told us the market would sort everything out. It didn't. It hollowed out the country. Now Trump is reversing it — and the loudest resistance isn't only coming from the left. It's coming from inside the Republican coalition, from the Friedmanite free-traders who will defend their policies while national security and sovereignty is gutted.

In Bootcamp #17, we lay out the real fight of the 2026 midterms. Not capitalism versus socialism, but Hamilton versus Friedman. J.D. Vance himself put it plainly: this economy is "much more Alexander Hamilton than Milton Friedman." That's not a throwaway line. That's the whole ballgame.

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