Why Modern Society Makes Us Depressed - Sebastian Junger

Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
Chapters
00:00 Trailer
00:50 Life as a War Reporter
06:02 Why People Miss War
12:18 Duty, Leadership & Society
17:54 Ad: Monetary Metals 19:13 The Myth Of Individualism
25:27 Digital Tribes & Smartphones
32:28 How Community Creates Meaning
35:44 Ad: Hims
36:52 Why Struggle Brings People Together
43:08 Protecting Society From Technology
51:41 Ad: AG1
53:00 9/11, Mortality & Human Connection
58:27 What The One Thing We're Not Talking About?