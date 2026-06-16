Why Modern Society Makes Us Depressed - Sebastian Junger

Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.

Chapters

00:00 Trailer

00:50 Life as a War Reporter

06:02 Why People Miss War

12:18 Duty, Leadership & Society

17:54 Ad: Monetary Metals 19:13 The Myth Of Individualism

25:27 Digital Tribes & Smartphones

32:28 How Community Creates Meaning

35:44 Ad: Hims

36:52 Why Struggle Brings People Together

43:08 Protecting Society From Technology

51:41 Ad: AG1

53:00 9/11, Mortality & Human Connection

58:27 What The One Thing We're Not Talking About?