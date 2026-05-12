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Why Critical Thinking Is Dead - Warren Smith (Secret Scholar Society) and Triggernometry
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Why Critical Thinking Is Dead - Warren Smith (Secret Scholar Society) and Triggernometry

How the Liberal Education system indoctrinates their teachers and students to their progressive policies and strategies
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Decisive Liberty
May 12, 2026

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