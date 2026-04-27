Why Artemis II Was Far More Dangerous Than Apollo 11

Artemis II splashed down on April 10, 2026.

Four astronauts made it home safely after flying farther from Earth than any human in history.

Everyone celebrated. But almost nobody talked about the part that should have terrified us.

The Orion capsule reentered Earth's atmosphere at nearly 25,000 mph with a heat shield that had a known design flaw, the same flaw that caused chunks of material to break off during the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022.

NASA chose not to redesign it.

Instead, they changed the reentry trajectory and hoped the physics would cooperate.

Apollo 11 flew into total unknowns.

Artemis II flew into something arguably worse: a partially known problem that the models couldn't fully predict.

In this video, we break down exactly why the most advanced spacecraft ever built carried risks that Apollo never faced, and what the heat shield controversy tells us about how NASA makes life-or-death decisions in the 21st century.