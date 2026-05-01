White Amyloid Clots: Spike Protein Gone Wild
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden converses with USAF Major Ret. Tom Haviland
May 01, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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