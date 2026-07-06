What to Do When Life Feels Empty...

What does a 75-year-old man leaving his father's house for the first time have to do with the darkest question a human being can ask about themselves?

In this lecture, Jordan Peterson traces a single obsession - how ordinary people commit extraordinary evil - from a teenage encounter with books about Nazi Germany and the Soviet gulag, through unsettling visits to a maximum security prison, to a startling personal reckoning with his own capacity for darkness.

What he found waiting at the bottom of that question wasn't despair, but something far more unexpected: an ancient story about calling, sacrifice, and the kind of adventure that makes the weight of being alive feel worth carrying.

The story of Abraham turns out to be less about faith in the conventional sense and far more about a question you already know the answer to - whether you're listening.