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What Really Happened to the Ark of the Covenant?
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What Really Happened to the Ark of the Covenant?

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 01, 2026

A deep dive into the Ark of the Covenant -

  • what it was

  • where it may have been, and

  • why its significance goes far beyond the mystery of its location

This conversation unpacks

  • the historical and archaeological context surrounding Shiloh

  • challenges popular claims about the Ark being hidden in Ethiopia, and

  • breaks down why many widely circulated biblical “discoveries” fall into speculation rather than evidence before shifting into an evidence-based case for the resurrection of Jesus through prophecy, historical accounts, and archaeological support, while also exploring spiritual warfare, including the reality of demons, the nature of evil, and how these ideas are often distorted by modern media.

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