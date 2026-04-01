What Really Happened to the Ark of the Covenant?

A deep dive into the Ark of the Covenant -
what it was
where it may have been, and
why its significance goes far beyond the mystery of its location
This conversation unpacks
the historical and archaeological context surrounding Shiloh
challenges popular claims about the Ark being hidden in Ethiopia, and
breaks down why many widely circulated biblical “discoveries” fall into speculation rather than evidence before shifting into an evidence-based case for the resurrection of Jesus through prophecy, historical accounts, and archaeological support, while also exploring spiritual warfare, including the reality of demons, the nature of evil, and how these ideas are often distorted by modern media.