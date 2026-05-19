What Most Americans Get WRONG About Memorial Day

As America approaches its 250th anniversary and Memorial Day, Larry O'Connor sits down with David From of the American Potential podcast to reflect on what those who gave their lives actually sacrificed for - and why citizenship means more than most Americans realize.

From the 54th Massachusetts Regiment to the Tuskegee Airmen, the American military has always been a melting pot of every race, class, and creed willing to die for an idea.

George Patton said it best…

“Don't mourn the men who died - thank God that such men lived.”

Chapters

0:00 Memorial Day and America's 250th year

2:45 Freedom isn't about taxes

4:09 How to earn your freedom every day

6:36 Reclaiming Memorial Day's real meaning

8:55 Staff Sgt. Jeremy Smith's legacy

10:15 What citizenship really demands

13:18 The military as America's melting pot

16:08 Patton's quote that changes everything