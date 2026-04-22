What If Exposing Fraud Became Illegal?

What if exposing potential fraud could actually make you the one in trouble?

In this video, we break down the growing controversy around independent journalist Nick Shirley.

His investigations in Minnesota and California have raised serious questions about daycare and healthcare facilities and how taxpayer money is being used.

Now a new bill introduced by Mia Bonta called AB 2624 is getting attention.

Supporters say it protects people from harassment.

Critics are asking if it could impact independent reporting and investigations like his.

So what is this really about?

Is it protection or could it make it harder to expose wrongdoing?

Where is the line between privacy and transparency?

Watch the full video and decide for yourself.

Let us know what you think in the comments.