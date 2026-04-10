What Happens During the 4-Minute Re-Entry Of Artemis II...

The production of this video is a bit dramatic however that does not take away the hazards of re-entry.

We have lost 7 astronauts during re-entry since first launching Alan Shepherd on his 15-minute sub-orbital flight of the Mercury spacecraft Freedom 7, reaching an altitude of 490 kilometers (304 miles). Re-entry is ground tested in controlled yet volatile environments, this is the first re-entry of Artemis. The danger is much greater when the heat shield has been compromised - and outside inspection of the heat shield prior to re-entry is extremely dangerous for all.

Astronaut Fatalities During Re-entry

As of April 2026, 19 astronauts and 4 cosmonauts have died in spaceflight-related incidents during flight.

Specifically, there have been 5 incidents where a spacecraft suffered crew fatalities in flight, resulting in the deaths of 15 astronauts and 4 cosmonauts.

An additional 11 astronauts, test pilots, and other personnel have been killed during training or tests related to spaceflight.

The total fatality rate for spaceflight-related incidents stands at 2.4 percent, with 19 out of 791 people who have flown into space having died.

One significant re-entry disaster occurred on February 1, 2003, when the U.S. space shuttle Columbia broke apart during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts on board.

This incident happened minutes before the shuttle was scheduled to land at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The cause was a piece of insulating foam that detached from the external propellant tank during liftoff, striking and damaging protective tiles on the left wing.

During re-entry, hot gases penetrated the damaged section, melting structural elements of the wing, which led to its collapse and the shuttle’s breakup.

All seven astronauts’ remains were recovered following extensive searches in eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Another fatal re-entry incident involved the Soviet Soyuz 11 mission in 1971, where all three crew members died when their capsule depressurized shortly before re-entry, after returning from humanity’s first stay on a space station, Salyut 1.

A faulty vent released cabin air, suffocating 3 cosmonauts…

Georgi Dobrovolski

Vladislav Volkov

Viktor Patsayev

Additionally, in 1967, Soviet test pilot Vladimir Komarov was killed during the re-entry of Soyuz 1 when the descent module’s parachute failed to unfurl, causing the module to crash.

Also in 1967. during a launch simulation, the Apollo 1 fire in 1967 killed 3 astronauts…

Gus Grissom

Edward White

Roger Chaffee

Among the spaceflight-related fatalities are the seven crew members of the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986…

Francis R. Scobie

Michael J. Smith

Ronald McNair

Ellison Onizuka

Judith Resnick

Gregory Jarvis

Krista McAuliffe

The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003 also resulted in the deaths of seven astronauts., on board were