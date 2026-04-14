What Did Democrats Know? And How Long Did They Protect Eric Swalwell?

Eric Swalwell…

How well most everyone now knows that name.

Then we discovered how ornery he is when the camera is not on him.

Now we are discovering just how filtered that public information has been - controlled by his own political party, the Democrats

THIS IS WHAT THEY ARE IN THE RAW

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Now all this leads to another question…

Just how many more Eric Swalwells are there in Congress -

by EITHER political party?

Congress recently boosted their funds to take care of issues like this, to keep the ornery events from making the public arena.

Which is indicative of ANY organization trying to cover their sins instead of dealing with them straight on.

Why? The devil you do know is better than the devil you don’t?

Really?

JUST HOW IS THIS SERVING THE PEOPLE?

If ANYTHING, the actions of Congress - BOTH POLITICAL AISLES - when they think no one is looking are asking for the people to assume more power than already granted in our Constitution.

TOO BAD WE THE PEOPLE HAVE NOT ASSUMED THE POWERS ALREADY IN OUR CONSTITUTION, YES???

INDIRECTLY, Swalwell’s actions, the hiding of events by either political party, is the fault of We the People.

Does anyone really think that this would be occurring IF - A HUGE ‘IF’ - We the People have held ourselves accountable and responsible for our own actions with God, at home, in the community, with our elected officials?

One leads to the other - stop doing at one level, it ends up stopping at ALL levels.

The shell in the game are the Swalwells, Bidens, Pelosis, Shifts, Browns, Newsoms, Hobbs, … the list is MUCH bigger than the 535 in our Legislative body…

The SHELL GAME is us - We the People…

Our Founding Fathers designed and wrote our Constitution to place ore power in the hands of the people, and in an age where we have more information available at our fingertips no matter where we are…

WE ARE FAILING MISERABLY

We can, and we need, to do better - much, much better.

Now here is the surprising part - very surprising to many.

START in your own home,

then in your community

then with your elected officials - local, State, and Federal

We don’t need to tell you how, you already know how - stop pretending you don’t now how; if you need assistance, reach out to someone, anyone until you find someone who can give you assistance…

You DON’T need to take on the world - just whatever you see around you that needs your attention.

Well, what are waiting for?

YOU DON’T NEED PERMISSION - you already have it, it is given in our Bible, our Constitution, and your State Constitution…

Go…