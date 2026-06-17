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Washington Restricts Access to Anthropic's Mythos, Fable 5 Amid National Security Concerns
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Washington Restricts Access to Anthropic's Mythos, Fable 5 Amid National Security Concerns

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 17, 2026

The White House is restricting access to Anthropic's advanced AI models, citing national security concerns.

A Semafor report says fears that a China-linked group may have accessed the technology played a role in the decision.

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