Washington Restricts Access to Anthropic's Mythos, Fable 5 Amid National Security Concerns

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWashington Restricts Access to Anthropic's Mythos, Fable 5 Amid National Security Concerns11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:34-1:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Washington Restricts Access to Anthropic's Mythos, Fable 5 Amid National Security ConcernsDecisive LibertyJun 17, 20261ShareTranscriptThe White House is restricting access to Anthropic's advanced AI models, citing national security concerns. A Semafor report says fears that a China-linked group may have accessed the technology played a role in the decision.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesA Tornado Outbreak Is About To Happen...2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyFINALLY, Hillary Clinton Tells The TRUTH; Vance DEFENDS Trump Against Lies; FBI Stops DC Attack Plan; SPLC Update; Bessent Destroys NYTs In…6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyPREVIEW: The Next Homeland Plot - ISIS, Taliban and Al-Qaeda Operatives Planning U.S. Attacks (with Sarah Adams) 6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyDC Is HIDING a $1 Trillion SECRET and a Congressman Just EXPOSED It7 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyDaily Dose: 'The Vaccine Racket' with Dr. Peterson Pierre12 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Hunt for Sinaloa Is Expanding - U.S. Operators on the Ground as America Prepares Its Next Move 13 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWhy Modern Society Makes Us Depressed - Sebastian Junger13 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty