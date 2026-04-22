Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell joined “National Report” to discuss the controversial new redistricting map that could fundamentally shift the Commonwealth’s political landscape, favoring Democrats in 10 out of 11 congressional districts.
Virginia Redistricting Is ‘Most Dishonest Campaign’ Ever: Former Virginia Governor
Apr 22, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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