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Virginia Redistricting Is ‘Most Dishonest Campaign’ Ever: Former Virginia Governor
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Virginia Redistricting Is ‘Most Dishonest Campaign’ Ever: Former Virginia Governor

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell joined “National Report” to discuss the controversial new redistricting map that could fundamentally shift the Commonwealth’s political landscape, favoring Democrats in 10 out of 11 congressional districts.

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