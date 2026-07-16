Utah Has Been Holding Out On Us (they didn't know but do now!)
Ionic Mineral Technologies founder, CEO Andre Zeitoun joins Bartiromo to discuss the company's $12.1 billion Utah rare earth project and how it could strengthen America's critical mineral supply chain
Jul 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes