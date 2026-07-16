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Utah Has Been Holding Out On Us (they didn't know but do now!)
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-7:33

Utah Has Been Holding Out On Us (they didn't know but do now!)

Ionic Mineral Technologies founder, CEO Andre Zeitoun joins Bartiromo to discuss the company's $12.1 billion Utah rare earth project and how it could strengthen America's critical mineral supply chain
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 16, 2026

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