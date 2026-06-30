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U.S. Senator EXPOSES How USAID Funded Communism, Stolen Elections in South America: 'It's Criminal'
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U.S. Senator EXPOSES How USAID Funded Communism, Stolen Elections in South America: 'It's Criminal'

Brazil's election are in October, both Moraes and Lula are being targeted by the DOJ
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

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