U.S. Senator EXPOSES How USAID Funded Communism, Stolen Elections in South America: 'It's Criminal'
Brazil's election are in October, both Moraes and Lula are being targeted by the DOJ
Jun 30, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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