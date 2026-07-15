U.S. Military Just Declared OPEN SEASON On Iran’s Power Plants

CENTCOM completed a 90-minute strike wave against Iran's cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island at 7:30 a.m. ET on July 15 - the 5th consecutive day of U.S. military strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed Iran attacked seven commercial ships in the past week, leaving nearly a dozen civilian mariners killed, missing, or injured in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports was reimposed Tuesday at 4 pm ET, with more than 20 Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft currently deployed across the Middle East.

President Trump warned publicly that power plants and bridges are next on the target list if Iran does not return to negotiations - and we break down the 4D Chess board that explains why that threat is a campaign timeline, not a diplomatic bluff.

Former F-15E combat pilot and Thunderbirds demo pilot Ryan Bodenheimer breaks down the full sequencing.