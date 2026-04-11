U.S. Destroyers Enter Persian Gulf, Strait Still Open? Also, Empty Supertankers Heading to U.S.

On April 11, 2026, US Central Command announced that two US destroyers - USS Frank E Peterson (DDG-121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) - transited the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf.

This is part of a broader mission to ensure that the Strait is fully clear of sea mines and reopen the Internationally recognized channel between Oman and Iran, vice the one that is controlled by Iran and the IRGC.

This coincided with the opening of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan.

We also discuss the rerouting of empty Very Large Crude Carriers to loading ports outside of the Persian Gulf.

