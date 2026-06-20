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Tulsi Gabbard: I'm Exposing Dr. Fauci
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Tulsi Gabbard: I'm Exposing Dr. Fauci

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 20, 2026

Yesterday, Thursday 18 June 2026, was Tulsi’s final day as Director of National Intelligence.

She released never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024.

It’s time you know the truth.

Go to ODNI.gov to see for yourself.

CLICK HERE for the released Communications and documentation

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