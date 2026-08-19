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Professor Gives Students Chance to LEARN About 2nd Amendment & WATCH What Happens
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Professor Gives Students Chance to LEARN About 2nd Amendment & WATCH What Happens

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
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