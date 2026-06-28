Trump's Speech at Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 2026 Policy Conference

Queued to start at the arrival to the podium of Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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