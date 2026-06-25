Trump STUNNED by Another HUGE Supreme Court Win!

Alex Newman - Independent Journalist, author of Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind the Scenes and founder of The Liberty Sentinel as well as The New American.

Alex's books: https://amzn.to/4waGHGS

President Trump just scored another major immigration victory at the Supreme Court, and it goes straight to the heart of what his base has been demanding for years: control over who stays and who goes.

In this new ruling, the Court said Democrats and activist groups *cannot* use the federal courts to block Trump and DHS from ending *Temporary Protected Status (TPS)* for Haitians and Syrians.

In practical terms, that means the administration’s decision to wind down TPS for roughly *350,000 Haitians* and several thousand Syrians stands, and lower‑court injunctions tying Trump’s hands are gone.

It also sends a clear message: decisions about TPS designations and terminations are executive and DHS calls, not toys for left‑wing lawyers and UN‑aligned NGOs to play with every time they dislike a president’s policy.

For Trump voters, this is a huge win because TPS had quietly morphed from “temporary” relief after disasters into a de‑facto, semi‑permanent foothold for hundreds of thousands of migrants, with the UN openly pressuring the U.S. to keep expanding it.

This ruling re‑locks that door and tells the United Nations and global migration lobby they don’t get to dictate American immigration law.

The 3 liberal justices tried to frame Trump’s TPS rollback as “racist” because Haitians are black and Syrians are largely Arab, but Trump’s policy is simple: temporary means temporary, and he wants authority to end TPS from *any* country once the original emergency is over.

Screaming “racism” when a president enforces neutral rules on multiple nationalities is just the same old political weapon, not a serious legal argument - especially when you can go to Trump’s own properties and see Cubans, Dominicans, Haitians, Europeans, and Asians all working and vacationing there.

Layer this on top of his *other* Supreme Court win this week - allowing deported criminal illegals, including green‑card holders, to be *permanently barred* from re‑entering the U.S. - and you see why the Daily Mail says there has never been a president tougher on the border, asylum games, and illegal immigration.

That’s exactly what his voters asked for: stop mass illegal flows, end the “temporary forever” loopholes, and make sure that if you come here, commit crimes, and abuse our hospitality, you don’t get a second chance.

Why do Democrats fight harder for illegals and criminals than their own voters?

Because for their coalition, mass migration and permanent TPS are tools: more bodies in blue cities, more leverage for UN‑style globalism, more emotional narratives to weaponize at election time.

For Trump’s coalition, border control and citizenship actually *mean* something, and the Supreme Court just moved 2 big pieces onto his side of the board.