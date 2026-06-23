Trump Signs Quantum EOs, Reveals Shocking Iran Military Status & NATO Ultimatum

President Trump signs 2 historic executive orders aimed at accelerating American quantum supremacy and securing federal networks against future decryption threats.
Following remarks from major tech leaders like Google’s Ruth Porat and IBM’s Arvind Krishna, the briefing shifts to a fiery Q&A session.
Watch as the President addresses
the state of the Strait of Hormuz
details the massive degradation of Iran’s military assets one year after Operation Midnight Hammer
responds to UK PM Keir Starmer’s resignation and
announces strict new manufacturing rules for US defense contractors.
⏱️ Key Moments & Timestamps
0:00 - Introduction: New Quantum Technology Executive Orders
3:16 - 1st EO: 5-Year Quantum Computer & Sensor Initiative (EO#14411)
: USHERING IN THE NEXT FRONTIER OF QUANTUM INNOVATION
3:45 - 2nd EO: Transitioning to Post-Quantum Cryptography by 2031 (EO#14409)
: SECURING THE NATION AGAINST ADVANCED CRYPTOGRAPHIC ATTACKS
4:22 - Geopolitical Update: Strait of Hormuz Oil Flow & Iran Policy
6:38 - Michael Kratsios (OSTP) on Turbocharging Commercial Quantum Tech
7:32 - National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Public Key Infrastructure Threats
9:06 - Energy Secretary Chris Wright Outlines the Error-Corrected Quantum Timeline
11:49 - Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Details $2 Billion Quantum Fab Investment
13:25 - Alphabet/Google President Ruth Porat Unveils the Willow Chip Capabilities
14:54 - IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Commits to American Quantum Chip Manufacturing
16:26 - Q&A: Sanctions Lifted for Iranian Food Purchases From US Farmers
18:43 - Q&A: Trump on the Total Destruction of Iran's Navy & Air Force
22:34 - Q&A: Reaction to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Resignation
23:41 - Q&A: Banning Defense Contractor Stock Buybacks to Force Factory Building
26:25 - Q&A: Endorsement Success in the Colombian Presidential Election
27:44 - Q&A: White House Reflecting Pool Vandalism and Repair Costs Controversy
34:18 - Q&A: NATO Funding Disparity & Failure to Support US Operations
36:49 - Q&A: One-Year Anniversary of Operation Midnight Hammer Impact
38:26 - Official Signing Ceremony of Quantum Executive Orders