The Big Lie Behind Ceuta: Why the West Is Collapsing

What does the crisis at Ceuta reveal about globalization, mass migration, and the deeper collapse of Western civilization?



In this overview, Mike Steger examines the political, economic, and philosophical forces behind the Ceuta border crisis.

He argues that the chaos unfolding in Europe is not the result of one court ruling or one failed immigration policy but the product of decades of globalization, deindustrialization, consumer materialism, and a system of rights detached from responsibility.



From the European Convention on Human Rights and the power of international courts to the destruction of Western manufacturing and national sovereignty, Mike explores how the modern rules-based order has weakened the ability of nations to defend their people and preserve their cultures.



The discussion then turns to the material rebuilding of civilization through energy, nuclear power, manufacturing, American technology, private credit, and international development.

But economic recovery alone is not enough.

Drawing on Joseph Ratzinger’s Eschatology, Mike argues that the survival of the West ultimately depends on

restoring the immortality of the human soul

the image of God, and

a moral understanding of what human beings are created to do

Topics Mike covers include…

• The Ceuta border crisis and mass migration into Europe

• The European Convention on Human Rights

• Article 3 and the legal battle over deportation

• The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

• International courts and the rules-based global order

• How globalization destroyed Western industry

• Consumer technology and the false promise of material progress

• The decline of manufacturing, shipyards, steel, and productive labor

• President Trump’s industrial and nuclear energy agenda

• American financing and nuclear development abroad

• Rebuilding the electrical grid and domestic manufacturing

• Joseph Ratzinger’s Eschatology

• The immortality of the human soul

• Rights, responsibility, and the image of God

• Why the recovery of the West is ultimately metaphysical

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:33 The Dissolution of Europe

02:14 The European Convention on Human Rights

03:44 Rights Without Responsibility

06:11 How Globalization Gutted the West

07:08 Consumerism, Migration, and Collapse

09:58 Rebuilding Starts at Home

11:29 Exporting American Industry

12:52 Manufacturing Is Not Enough

13:45 Ratzinger’s Eschatology

15:05 The Immortality of the Soul

17:31 The Metaphysical Recovery of the West

VIEW European Convention on Human Rights

VIEW Eschatology