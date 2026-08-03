I TOLD YOU THIS WOULD HAPPEN: The Massive Invasion Of Ceuta, Spain

Streamed 1 August 2026
🎬CHAPTERS
0:00 🇪🇸 50,000 Migrants Reach Ceuta: What Really Happened?
0:31 ⚠️ The Warning I Made 5 Months Ago
1:19 🌍 Why Spain Is the Gateway Into Europe
1:41 🌊 The Policy Change That Triggered the Surge
2:22 🚨 How Smuggling Networks Exploited the Loophole
2:53 🗺️ Inside Spain’s African Enclave: Ceuta Explained
3:41 👥 50,000 People Arrive in a Tiny Territory
3:54 📉 Spain’s Birth Crisis and the Migration Debate
5:04 🇲🇦 Who Is Entering Spain? Morocco’s Role
6:00 🎥 Moroccan Officials and Europe’s Migration Crisis
7:28 ⚖️ Why Some Countries Export Their Problems
7:37 📹 The Viral Footage at the Border
8:01 ⚠️ Concerns Over Crime and Integration in Europe
8:50 🇪🇸 Will They Reach Mainland Spain?
9:28 🔥 Violence and Chaos in Ceuta
10:06 📢 A Warning for Spain’s Future
10:36 🌍 The Bigger Battle Over Europe’s Future
11:09 🙏 Final Message and Supporting the Show