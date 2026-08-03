NYC Just Flashed A Warning Sign For The Whole Country - DON'T IGNORE IT

David From breaks down why the rise of socialism in New York City is the scariest warning sign in America right now - and how the Declaration of Independence directly refutes it.

He reveals the radical founding idea that still terrifies big-government politicians: your rights come from God, not the government, and power flows only through the consent of the governed.

Plus, why even the Smithsonian has stopped teaching the history every American should know.



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0:00 Celebrating America's 250th All Year

2:08 Elections vs. Our Founding Principles

4:25 Socialism in NYC: The Scary Example

5:47 The Smithsonian Won't Teach History

7:31 Americans Getting Off the Couch

9:07 Consent of the Governed Changes Everything

12:34 The A250 Toolkit & What's Next