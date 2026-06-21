Trump Predicts U.K. Prime Minister's Resignation as Andy Burnham Eyes Premiership

We are learning more as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly thinking about stepping down.

Starmer is said to be considering a timetable for his departure as early as Monday, according to a report published Saturday.

A government source told Reuters that Starmer remains focused on governing and pointed to previous comments in which he vowed to remain in office.

LiveNOW’s Andy Mac is speaking with Katy Balls, a Washington editor and columnist at The Times and The Sunday Times, as lawmaker Andy Burnham appears to be the top choice to possibly replace Starmer if he resigns this week.