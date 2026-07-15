Trump Just Got The Evidence, Congress Calls for His Arrest!

*Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is under intense scrutiny after new allegations that investigators accessed or monitored the communications of 44 members of Congress during the Trump investigations. Senators Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley say the evidence raises serious questions about whether Smith exceeded his authority, misled Congress under oath, and coordinated too closely with other prosecutors pursuing President Trump. Critics argue the investigation became more political than independent, while Republicans are calling for full accountability and transparency. If these allegations are proven true, it could become one of the biggest legal scandals surrounding the Trump-era investigations.*

*Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is quickly becoming one of the Trump administration’s most influential figures inside the Justice Department. Democrats have sharply criticized his aggressive approach to DOJ reform, while Republicans praise him for moving quickly to investigate corruption, reverse controversial policies, and restore confidence in federal law enforcement. Supporters argue Blanche is delivering on President Trump’s promise to clean up the Justice Department after years of politically charged investigations, making him one of the administration’s most important legal leaders.*

*President Trump is urging Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to resume aggressive ICE traffic stops targeting illegal immigrants despite recent controversy following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Maine. Trump argues agents must be allowed to enforce immigration law without fear while protecting themselves from dangerous suspects. Meanwhile, some Democrats are openly discussing using recent ICE incidents as leverage to weaken or even eliminate the agency altogether. Others acknowledge immigration laws still require enforcement but argue ICE should undergo major reforms rather than outright abolition. The debate highlights two dramatically different visions for border security heading into the midterm elections.*

*President Trump also told Glenn Beck that Republicans need roughly twelve consecutive years of governing power to permanently reverse many of the policies enacted over the last decade. Trump argues sustained Republican victories in Congress and the White House are necessary to secure border enforcement, judicial appointments, economic reforms, and election integrity measures before future administrations can reverse them. With the midterms approaching, Republican leaders increasingly view maintaining congressional majorities as critical to extending Trump's agenda well beyond his current term.*

*Overseas, tensions with Iran continue escalating as military and diplomatic pressure increases following repeated attacks by Tehran-backed forces. The White House maintains its strategy of combining military deterrence with severe economic sanctions while warning Iran against further aggression. The situation remains one of the administration's highest national security priorities as officials monitor whether the conflict expands further across the Middle East.*