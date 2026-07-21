Trump JUST Got MAJOR ARREST + Newsom HIT HARD!!

*President Trump’s administration is highlighting a series of major law enforcement victories, including hundreds of arrests tied to fraud investigations and new efforts to protect taxpayer dollars. Federal officials announced that more than 400 people have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare and government fraud, signaling an aggressive push to recover stolen money and prosecute those accused of abusing public programs.*
*A dramatic incident unfolded in New York City after an anti-ICE activist allegedly attacked a federal building housing ICE, DHS, and immigration offices. Authorities say the suspect attempted to ignite a fire outside the complex before being quickly taken into custody. Border Czar Tom Homan warned that anti-law enforcement rhetoric is contributing to growing violence against federal officers and emphasized the importance of protecting immigration agents carrying out their duties.*
*Election integrity remains a major focus as new allegations of voter roll problems surfaced in California. Reports highlighted concerns over inflated voter registration numbers in several counties, renewing calls for cleaner voter rolls and stronger verification measures before future elections. Trump allies continue pushing reforms designed to verify voter eligibility and strengthen confidence in mail-in voting systems ahead of upcoming elections.*
*Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is withholding more than $1 billion in federal funding from California and Minnesota while investigations into alleged medical fraud continue. Officials say the move is intended to ensure taxpayer money is protected until fraudulent billing schemes are identified and eliminated.*
*President Trump and government transparency advocates also celebrated a major court victory after a federal appeals court cleared the way for the eventual release of President Biden’s 2017 interview recordings with his memoir ghostwriter. The decision rejected efforts to permanently block the recordings, giving the public the opportunity to hear additional material that has become the subject of ongoing debate over transparency, presidential decision-making, and public accountability.*