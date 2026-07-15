Trump Deploys Full Military Force to Secure Peace

In this Wednesday brief, Barbara Boyd contrasts the Iraq regime-change war with Trump’s approach to Iran and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

She highlights 2 Truth Social posts: Trump replacing a “20% reimbursement fee” with Gulf trade and investment deals, and a doctored image of Europe’s “Coalition of the Willing” at Trump’s desk showing North America and Greenland under a U.S. flag.

Boyd argues Iraq was an imperial, British-influenced sectarian oil war tied to Bernard Lewis and neocon plans, while Trump’s Iran goal is narrowly to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapon, striking military and nuclear infrastructure with minimal civilian casualties and keeping Iran’s economy intact.

She compares this to Douglas MacArthur’s isolation strategy against Japan.

Boyd then portrays Ukraine as a globalist project begun in 2014, cites Mark Carney’s “middle powers” framing, and spotlights Under Secretary Eldridge Colby’s warning that no alternative can match U.S. defense industry or tech, linking it to Greenland/Canada and “Golden Dome” defense.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - July 15, 2026

01:48 Iran vs. Iraq–they attacked the wrong country

05:16 Trump Channels MacArthur

08:40 Ukraine is Globalism's Last War