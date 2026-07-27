Trump Announces MAJOR ARREST + Top Democrat COLLAPSES in Bribery Scheme

President Trump’s FBI and Department of Justice are sending a clear message that pandemic fraud is no longer being ignored.

One of the FBI’s Most Wanted COVID fraud suspects, Elaine Angene Escoe, has been captured after allegedly stealing more than $32 million in taxpayer-funded relief programs.

Prosecutors say she submitted over 90 fraudulent applications for PPP loans, EIDL funds, Restaurant Revitalization grants, and other COVID programs before fleeing the country under a false identity.

After months on the run in Jamaica, she was tracked down through a joint effort involving the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Jamaican authorities.

She now faces multiple federal fraud and money laundering charges and is the 4th FBI Most Wanted fraud suspect captured in just 5 weeks.

Supporters of the administration say these arrests prove the DOJ is aggressively pursuing people who stole billions during the pandemic instead of allowing those cases to fade away.

The administration argues taxpayers deserve accountability after years of widespread COVID fraud.

Election integrity also remains a major political battle.

During a television interview, Senator John Kennedy defended efforts to strengthen election security, while supporters of the SAVE America Act argue voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements enjoy broad public support.

Advocates say the issue is about restoring confidence in elections rather than benefiting one political party.

New Jersey continues facing scrutiny after officials acknowledged thousands of noncitizens were mistakenly registered to vote because of a software error.

State records have also raised questions about large numbers of noncitizens receiving jury summonses through the same government databases used for voter-related records.

Critics argue these problems highlight weaknesses in existing voter registration systems and strengthen calls for additional safeguards before future elections.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke has been indicted alongside several others in an alleged bribery scheme tied to state COVID testing contracts.

Prosecutors claim campaign donations were exchanged for favorable treatment involving millions of dollars in government funding.

Luke acknowledges receiving campaign contributions but denies they influenced her decisions.

The case has intensified calls for greater transparency and accountability in government spending, adding another high-profile corruption investigation to a growing list of pandemic-era fraud and ethics cases.