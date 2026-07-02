Trump Announces MAJOR ARREST!! FBI Just CAPTURED MOST WANTED!!

President Donald Trump announced major developments on several fronts, including a significant international fraud arrest, new federal grand jury activity, immigration debates, and a high-profile appearance in North Dakota.
Federal authorities have captured Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, an alleged key figure in the massive Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case, after locating him more than 8,000 miles away in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Prosecutors allege Eidleh played a leading role in a scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $250 million through fake child nutrition reimbursement claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to federal charges, he now faces dozens of criminal counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, bribery, and related financial crimes tied to one of the largest pandemic fraud investigations in American history.
Investigators say the arrest demonstrates that fleeing overseas does not guarantee immunity from U.S. law enforcement and that international cooperation remains a priority in recovering fugitives.
Congressional Republicans are highlighting the arrest as evidence that accountability efforts surrounding pandemic fraud are continuing despite years of legal challenges and international investigations.
Separately, federal grand jury investigations have reportedly opened in New York examining financial activities connected to tech billionaire Neville Roy Singham and organizations that have received funding linked to his network.
Lawmakers are seeking financial records, nonprofit documentation, and additional evidence as investigators examine allegations involving nonprofit funding, foreign influence, tax compliance, and financial transparency.
The investigation comes amid ongoing congressional scrutiny over organizations involved in anti-ICE demonstrations, immigration activism, and nationwide protest movements.
Supporters of the investigation argue greater transparency is needed regarding foreign funding of American political activism, while critics caution that allegations should be tested through the legal process before conclusions are reached.
In Colorado politics, Democratic primary results highlighted continued momentum for progressive candidates after democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated longtime Representative Diana DeGette.
Kiros has advocated for abolishing ICE, expanding healthcare, supporting the Green New Deal, and creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States.
The immigration debate continues to divide both parties as Democrats and Republicans offer sharply different approaches to border security, deportations, legal immigration reform, and citizenship policy.
The Trump administration says immigration enforcement operations are increasing, with officials highlighting higher removal numbers and expanded ICE and Border Patrol activity across the country.
President Trump also traveled to North Dakota to dedicate the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, where he remained far longer than originally scheduled while honoring Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy and recognizing the unique father-and-son recipients of the Medal of Honor.
During the ceremony, Trump made a lighthearted joke while noting that he expected the media to criticize it, drawing attention from both supporters and critics.
The day’s events combined major law enforcement developments, ongoing federal investigations, immigration policy debates, and presidential appearances that continue shaping the national political conversation.
Trump Announces MAJOR ARREST!! FBI Just CAPTURED MOST WANTED!!
Jul 02, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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