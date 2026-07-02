Trump Announces MAJOR ARREST!! FBI Just CAPTURED MOST WANTED!!

President Donald Trump announced major developments on several fronts, including a significant international fraud arrest, new federal grand jury activity, immigration debates, and a high-profile appearance in North Dakota.

Federal authorities have captured Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, an alleged key figure in the massive Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case, after locating him more than 8,000 miles away in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Prosecutors allege Eidleh played a leading role in a scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $250 million through fake child nutrition reimbursement claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to federal charges, he now faces dozens of criminal counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, bribery, and related financial crimes tied to one of the largest pandemic fraud investigations in American history.

Investigators say the arrest demonstrates that fleeing overseas does not guarantee immunity from U.S. law enforcement and that international cooperation remains a priority in recovering fugitives.