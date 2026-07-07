Trump Accounts Program, Crackdown on Birth Tourism & the Anchors Away Act, Effects of Biden Lack of Proper Immigration Policies, Charlie Kirk Murder Case,

Bullet points…
President Trump-backed lawmakers are pushing new legislation to crack down on birth tourism after the Supreme Court reaffirmed that children born on U.S. soil receive citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, shifting the debate from the courts to Congress while supporters argue the measure is needed to stop organized foreign birth-tourism operations and strengthen election integrity.
A new Federal Reserve working paper concludes that the surge in illegal immigration during the Biden years significantly increased demand for housing, contributing to higher home prices and rents across many U.S. cities, while institutional investors buying large numbers of single-family homes further tightened inventory and made affordability even worse for American families.
The preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk murder case began in Utah as prosecutors presented evidence they say links the accused gunman to the fatal rooftop shooting, while Charlie Kirk’s family attended the emotional proceedings and prosecutors confirmed they intend to seek the death penalty if the case moves forward to trial.
President Trump celebrated the launch of the new Trump Accounts program, providing a $1,000 investment account for eligible American children born between 2025 and 2028, as supporters describe the initiative as a long-term investment in future generations and financial ownership for millions of American families.
Iran’s funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei featured crowds chanting anti-American slogans and calls for revenge against President Trump, while reports also highlighted the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, fueling speculation about Iran’s leadership stability following recent military strikes and growing uncertainty inside the Iranian regime.
Congressman Andy Ogles introduced the Anchors Away Act to prohibit foreign nationals from entering the United States for the purpose of birth tourism, arguing Congress must act after the Supreme Court declined to alter birthright citizenship, making legislative reform the primary avenue for changing current policy.
Authorities in California are investigating an alleged hit-and-run involving Paul Pelosi after deputies say his vehicle struck a parked Tesla before leaving the scene, with police recommending misdemeanor charges while his representatives say he has apologized and intends to pay for the damages.
President Trump continued criticizing the Biden administration’s record on immigration, housing affordability, and economic policy, pointing to new economic research as evidence that border policies contributed to rising housing costs while arguing his administration is pursuing reforms focused on border security, affordability, and long-term economic growth.