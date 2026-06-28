Tom Homan BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN with BRUTAL DEFENSE of TRUMP at MAJOR CONSERVATIVE EVENT

During the FAITH & FREEDOM COALITION ROAD TO MAJORITY CONFERENCE, TOM HOMAN, widely known as President DONALD TRUMP’S border czar, delivered a forceful speech defending the administration’s immigration policies and responding directly to critics.

Homan argued that tougher border enforcement has helped save lives and pushed back against accusations that President Trump’s approach is inhumane.

He also spoke personally about his relationship with Trump, saying he respects him deeply while emphasizing that no political leader is perfect.

The speech also turned personal as Homan claimed threats against him had dramatically increased and said heightened security now affects his daily life.

He closed with a defiant message aimed at those who oppose or threaten him, making this one of the most talked-about moments of the conference.