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Thune's RINO PLOT SHUT DOWN !!!
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-12:07

Thune's RINO PLOT SHUT DOWN !!!

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Decisive Liberty

Murkowski, Tillis, and McConnell were against the SAVE America Act in the procedural vote held in June while Cornyn and Cassidy have already been primaried out. Any of these Senators vote yes to go on vacation WITHOUT passing the SAVE America Act would be committing political suicide with re-election coming up in November and the two primarieds killing any GOP political position post elections.

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