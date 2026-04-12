This Week's Severe Threat Is Escalating FAST...
Record heat, severe storm rounds, and feet of mountain snow all converge next week in one of April's most extreme patterns.
Apr 12, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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