Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
This Week's Severe Threat Is Escalating FAST...
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-11:34

This Week's Severe Threat Is Escalating FAST...

Record heat, severe storm rounds, and feet of mountain snow all converge next week in one of April's most extreme patterns.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 12, 2026

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