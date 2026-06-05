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This TV Host WON'T Admit WHITE LIVES Matter As Much As BLACK LIVES after Henry Nowak Tragedy
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This TV Host WON'T Admit WHITE LIVES Matter As Much As BLACK LIVES after Henry Nowak Tragedy

Best evidence yet that the MSM wants to control the narrative while those aware they are doing so push back all while the MSM keeps claiming they are not being heard... Yeah, THAT...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 05, 2026

CHAPTERS

0:00 🎙️ Introduction – Kathy Newman, Henry Nowak & The Controversy
1:15 😡 "Pure Cold Rage" – Debate Over Public Anger
2:49 🚔 Two-Tier Policing? – The Bodycam Footage Debate
6:11 ⚖️ White Lives Matter & Media Narratives
7:33 🌍 Identity Politics, Institutions & Public Trust
9:45 📊 Crime Statistics, Policing & Race Discussions
11:47 📰 George Floyd, BLM & Alleged Double Standards
13:50 🚨 Police Bias, Race Action Plans & Reform UK’s Argument
16:12 👨‍👩‍👦 The Family's Wishes vs Public Debate
17:16 🇬🇧 Crime, Immigration & The Future of Britain
19:42 🎬 Final Thoughts & Outro

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