This TV Host WON'T Admit WHITE LIVES Matter As Much As BLACK LIVES after Henry Nowak Tragedy

CHAPTERS
0:00 🎙️ Introduction – Kathy Newman, Henry Nowak & The Controversy
1:15 😡 "Pure Cold Rage" – Debate Over Public Anger
2:49 🚔 Two-Tier Policing? – The Bodycam Footage Debate
6:11 ⚖️ White Lives Matter & Media Narratives
7:33 🌍 Identity Politics, Institutions & Public Trust
9:45 📊 Crime Statistics, Policing & Race Discussions
11:47 📰 George Floyd, BLM & Alleged Double Standards
13:50 🚨 Police Bias, Race Action Plans & Reform UK’s Argument
16:12 👨👩👦 The Family's Wishes vs Public Debate
17:16 🇬🇧 Crime, Immigration & The Future of Britain
19:42 🎬 Final Thoughts & Outro