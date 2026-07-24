This Storm Threat Is About To EXPAND...

A severe weather corridor is forecast to fire up across the Upper Midwest on Sunday, then expand Monday into a Great Lakes and Ohio Valley risk area holding roughly 30 million people, with storm clusters and a possible MCS on the table.

We break down how this two-day setup builds, where the outlined risk could still shift, plus a Friday hail and wind threat in the Dakotas, more flash flooding for the soaked Southeast, Bertha's final rains over Texas, critical fire weather out West, and a reloading heat dome pushing 105 to 115 degree heat indices into next week.