Rich Does Politics, Susan Kokinda, Steve Kuhn: It's About To Get Ugly For The Socialists!

00:00 Susan and Steven, together for the first time

00:27 The countdown to the midterms

01:35 The transformation already under way

02:04 Ground zero: Michigan and the El-Sayed primary

03:23 Detroit's Black districts didn't vote for him.

04:25 The party of Lincoln, rebuilt

05:22 Why the young fell for socialism

06:20 Mike Rogers, John James, and the message that wins

07:03 The polls oversample the left.

07:21 68% of local seats run uncontested

09:11 "It's a powder keg.”

10:11 Sharia law in Texas, England, and Cologne

11:58 Haley Stevens and the Black working-class vote

13:25 Mary Waters has breakfast with a Republican.

14:50 Skilled trades: 400,000 welders and electricians

16:21 Where the biggest political shift in history comes from

17:00 Starmer, Virginia, and candidates who say anything

17:46 The hot mic, the Tigers, and what you can't come back from

18:24 A Hail Mary for the globalists

19:01 Buyer's remorse after the socialist wins

20:40 Boomers, Gen X, and the bloc that decides it

21:21 Wayne County: too big to rig

23:03 California and New York: no blue states, only blue cities

25:41 Pennsylvania's shipyards, Arizona's investment boom

28:15 Beating the left at their own game, locally

29:07 How to take an uncontested seat

30:13 The pastor who ran for the library board

31:33 Todd Blanche, Jay Clayton, and what comes next

33:47 Trump upsets everybody—including us

34:33 The injections, the courts, and who actually pays

35:22 The mothers, the autism, the miscarriages

36:41 RFK Jr., Fauci, and when it gets personal

38:09 Bill Ackman's wife and seven miscarriages

39:04 You don't need a law degree to be a judge

39:50 The women in Texas who stopped waiting