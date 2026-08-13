00:00 Susan and Steven, together for the first time
00:27 The countdown to the midterms
01:35 The transformation already under way
02:04 Ground zero: Michigan and the El-Sayed primary
03:23 Detroit's Black districts didn't vote for him.
04:25 The party of Lincoln, rebuilt
05:22 Why the young fell for socialism
06:20 Mike Rogers, John James, and the message that wins
07:03 The polls oversample the left.
07:21 68% of local seats run uncontested
09:11 "It's a powder keg.”
10:11 Sharia law in Texas, England, and Cologne
11:58 Haley Stevens and the Black working-class vote
13:25 Mary Waters has breakfast with a Republican.
14:50 Skilled trades: 400,000 welders and electricians
16:21 Where the biggest political shift in history comes from
17:00 Starmer, Virginia, and candidates who say anything
17:46 The hot mic, the Tigers, and what you can't come back from
18:24 A Hail Mary for the globalists
19:01 Buyer's remorse after the socialist wins
20:40 Boomers, Gen X, and the bloc that decides it
21:21 Wayne County: too big to rig
23:03 California and New York: no blue states, only blue cities
25:41 Pennsylvania's shipyards, Arizona's investment boom
28:15 Beating the left at their own game, locally
29:07 How to take an uncontested seat
30:13 The pastor who ran for the library board
31:33 Todd Blanche, Jay Clayton, and what comes next
33:47 Trump upsets everybody—including us
34:33 The injections, the courts, and who actually pays
35:22 The mothers, the autism, the miscarriages
36:41 RFK Jr., Fauci, and when it gets personal
38:09 Bill Ackman's wife and seven miscarriages
39:04 You don't need a law degree to be a judge
39:50 The women in Texas who stopped waiting
Rich Does Politics, Susan Kokinda, Steve Kuhn: It's About To Get Ugly For The Socialists!
00:00 Susan and Steven, together for the first time