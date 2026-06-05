This Severe Threat Is About To Shift East...

Saturday's biggest story is an organized severe-storm setup stretching from the upper Ohio Valley into southern New England, where more than 26 million people sit in a Slight Risk.

As morning showers give way to afternoon storms, 1000 to 1500 J/kg of instability and strengthening shear will fuel bowing line segments and supercells capable of damaging winds, large hail, and a brief tornado, especially across the upper Ohio Valley.

We break down who is most at risk, when storms ramp up, and how this threat evolves through the afternoon and evening near major Northeast population centers.