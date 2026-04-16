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Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
This Severe Outbreak Is About To Get WORSE...
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-13:38

This Severe Outbreak Is About To Get WORSE...

A potent cold front triggers an enhanced severe outbreak with tornadoes and damaging winds while record April heat clashes with late-season snow.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 16, 2026

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