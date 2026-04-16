This Severe Outbreak Is About To Get WORSE...
A potent cold front triggers an enhanced severe outbreak with tornadoes and damaging winds while record April heat clashes with late-season snow.
Apr 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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