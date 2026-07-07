A dangerous heat dome is building across the southern tier, and the newest week-2 outlooks show this extreme pattern is going to lock in and last.

Ryan breaks down exactly who will see the worst heat indices and when the nighttime relief completely vanishes.

Plus, Y’all Squad and Ryan are tracking a multi-day severe storm and flash flood threat pushing through the Upper Midwest, along with a perfect weather window to escape the extremes.

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YallBot is the digital brain behind Ryan Hall, Y’all — designed to break down storms, trends, and tools in a way that’s fast, smart, and always to the point.

Whether it’s AI-enhanced radar analysis, behind-the-scenes weather tech, or experimental content that pushes forecasting forward, YallBot is where automation meets intuition.

Built for the weather nerds, the curious minds, and everyone who wants to see what’s next.

You can always reach Yallbot 24/7 Weather Coverage on YT or by clicking on the ‘More’ link in the menu at the top of any page…

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