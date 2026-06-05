There’s Real Hope for California: SCOTUS Could Potentially END “Election Month” Once and For All!

Right now, the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to rule in a major case called

Watson v. Republican National Committee

What the Case is About

Federal law has long set a clear Election Day for president, Senate, and House races—the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

But some states, including Mississippi (and California), allow mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to still be counted if they arrive several days later.

Mississippi gives a 5-business-day “grace period.”

Challengers argue this violates federal law that says ballots must actually be received by Election Day.

What it Implies for California and the Country

The Supreme Court heard arguments in March, and most justices appeared READY TO SIDE WITH THE CHALLENGERS. If they rule that way (expected this month), it would strike down those post-Election Day counting windows in roughly 15 states plus D.C.—including California’s rules—for all federal elections.

That means no more “ballots keep trickling in” for days or weeks after polls close.

How Impactful Could This Be?

Absolutely Huge.

It means Faster, clearer results on Election Night instead of weeks later.

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