The Uproar about War Isn't About Iran - It's About Killing Trump and MAGA

Barbara Boyd argues Trump is pursuing peace talks with Iran while warning the ceasefire is over and the U.S. will respond with crushing force if Iran interferes in the Strait of Hormuz.

She says media claims that Trump is a warmonger are false, citing Trump’s regional “Board of Peace,” Iran’s long-term proxy war through Hamas and Hezbollah, and Iran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear ambitions.

The script describes U.S. strikes - Operation Midnight Hammer (2025) and Operation Epic Fury (Feb. 2026) - and claims these actions weakened Iran, shifted Gulf states against Tehran, enabled changes in Gaza and Lebanon, and collapsed Iran’s economy, leaving Hormuz harassment as its main lever.

Boyd frames the conflict as part of a broader struggle against a London-centered “petrodollar” energy order and Net Zero policies, highlighting Trump’s energy expansion, economic metrics, and new nuclear and fusion initiatives as the future economic strategy.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - July 11, 2026

01:38 The Real Situation in the Middle East

05:54 Energy Is the Real Dictator of the World

10:55 The Meaning of Trump's Economic Revolution Is Sinking In