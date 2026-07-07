The Supreme Court Got Citizenship Wrong: The Real Citizen Under Nature's God

What does it truly mean to be an American citizen?

In this episode, Mike Steger examines one of the most consequential constitutional debates in modern America through the lens of the Supreme Court's recent birthright citizenship decision.

Drawing on the Pilgrims, the Puritans, the American Founding, the Civil War, and the writings of Justice Clarence Thomas, Mike argues that citizenship is rooted not in entitlement, but in duty, sacrifice, and the enduring principles of natural law.

From Plymouth Rock to Frederick Douglass, from John Winthrop to Abraham Lincoln, this discussion explores the spiritual and moral foundations that built the American Republic and why recovering those principles may determine America's future.

Topics include:

• The Supreme Court's birthright citizenship decision

• Chief Justice Roberts' majority opinion

• Justice Clarence Thomas' dissent

• The Pilgrims and the first winter at Plymouth

• William Bradford and John Winthrop

• The Puritan vision of a new civilization

• The American Revolution and natural law

• The Dred Scott decision and American citizenship

• Frederick Douglass on citizenship and sacrifice

• Abraham Lincoln and the meaning of liberty

• Why citizenship requires responsibility, not entitlement

• America's 250th birthday and the possibility of a new American renaissance

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:56 What Makes a True Citizen?

02:55 The Pilgrims and America's Foundation

05:46 John Winthrop and the American Mission

07:53 The Supreme Court's Definition of Citizenship

10:12 Clarence Thomas' Dissent

12:24 Frederick Douglass and the Meaning of Sacrifice

14:05 Conclusion