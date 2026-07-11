The Problem-Solving Method They Removed From Every Textbook

BOOK: The Honest Mind…

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In 1964, Richard Feynman was the only person on California's textbook commission who actually read the textbooks.

What he found should have ended careers…

publishers sending blank books that still received ratings

first-grade science texts teaching children nothing but empty vocabulary, and

an entire system designed to reward memorization over real understanding

This video breaks down Feynman's forgotten problem-solving framework - the same approach he used to win the Nobel Prize, expose broken education systems from California to Brazil, and coin the term "Cargo Cult Science" in his legendary 1974 Caltech commencement speech.

You'll learn his

12 favorite problems technique (explained by mathematician Gian-Carlo Rota)

why estimating before calculating is the single most underrated thinking skill, and

how to tell the difference between someone who memorized the answer and someone who actually understands the problem - a distinction that matters more now than ever, because AI can memorize everything, but it can't think from scratch.

If you've ever felt out of step with the system - at school, at work, in a meeting where nobody could answer the question that wasn't on the slides - this video explains why.

And it gives you a method to fix it tonight.

🔹 Drop your own "label instead of an explanation" moment in the comments.——————————————————

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