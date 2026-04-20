The Peptide Expert: Big Pharma Are Hiding This Powerful Peptide From You! - Dr. Alex Tatem

Dr. Alex Tatem is an internationally recognised urologist who has studied peptides for 12 years and runs a men’s health clinic.

He also hosts a YouTube channel dedicated to demystifying peptides and men's health.

In this episode with Steven Bartlett, he explains:

◼ What peptides are, how they work, and which ones target your health problem

◼Why the peptide industry is quietly approaching the size of the entire AI sector

◼ Why male fertility is collapsing globally and what's silently driving it

◼ What low testosterone is doing to your body and how to fix it

◼ Why 30 million men with erectile dysfunction are never told about the most effective fix

Chapters

00:00 Intro

03:35 What Exactly Is A Peptide

05:34 How Peptides Actually Work In Your Body

08:54 Why Peptides Are Suddenly Everywhere

11:29 The Real Role Of Compounding Pharmacies

17:36 Are Pharma Companies Prioritizing Profits Over Patients?

20:42 Why Peptides Are Back After Being Banned - What Happened Behind The Scenes

21:16 The Most Shocking Patient Transformation From Peptides

22:46 When You Should (And Shouldn’t) Use Peptides In Your Life

24:48 The Latest FDA Update

26:25 How People Are Actually Getting “Illegal” Peptides

28:01 How To Take Peptides Safely -What Most People Get Wrong

29:58 Why Big Pharma Feels Threatened By Peptides

38:09 How Peptides Could Transform Your Insulin Levels

39:02 Do Peptides Work As Creams? What You Need To Know

40:50 How Peptides May Unlock Better Cognitive Performance

43:18 The Future Of Muscle Retention On GLP-1s—What’s Coming Next

48:23 Ads

49:25 The Hidden Trade-Offs Of Peptides No One Talks About

52:29 The Real Benefits Of Different Peptides—And How They Compare

57:50 The Peptide That Could Change Your Sleep Quality

01:02:18 What Happens When You Stop Taking GLP-1s?

01:06:00 Ads

01:07:53 Is There A “Super Peptide” For Anti-Aging?

01:11:24 The Truth About Peptides And Erectile Dysfunction

01:12:16 Why Medicine Burned Me Out—And What It Reveals About The System

01:19:17 The Enhanced Games Explained—And Why They’re So Controversial

01:23:06 How To Improve Erections