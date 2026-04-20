The Peptide Expert: Big Pharma Are Hiding This Powerful Peptide From You! - Dr. Alex Tatem

Dr. Alex Tatem is an internationally recognised urologist who has studied peptides for 12 years and runs a men’s health clinic.
He also hosts a YouTube channel dedicated to demystifying peptides and men's health.
In this episode with Steven Bartlett, he explains:
◼ What peptides are, how they work, and which ones target your health problem
◼Why the peptide industry is quietly approaching the size of the entire AI sector
◼ Why male fertility is collapsing globally and what's silently driving it
◼ What low testosterone is doing to your body and how to fix it
◼ Why 30 million men with erectile dysfunction are never told about the most effective fix
Chapters
00:00 Intro
03:35 What Exactly Is A Peptide
05:34 How Peptides Actually Work In Your Body
08:54 Why Peptides Are Suddenly Everywhere
11:29 The Real Role Of Compounding Pharmacies
17:36 Are Pharma Companies Prioritizing Profits Over Patients?
20:42 Why Peptides Are Back After Being Banned - What Happened Behind The Scenes
21:16 The Most Shocking Patient Transformation From Peptides
22:46 When You Should (And Shouldn’t) Use Peptides In Your Life
24:48 The Latest FDA Update
26:25 How People Are Actually Getting “Illegal” Peptides
28:01 How To Take Peptides Safely -What Most People Get Wrong
29:58 Why Big Pharma Feels Threatened By Peptides
38:09 How Peptides Could Transform Your Insulin Levels
39:02 Do Peptides Work As Creams? What You Need To Know
40:50 How Peptides May Unlock Better Cognitive Performance
43:18 The Future Of Muscle Retention On GLP-1s—What’s Coming Next
48:23 Ads
49:25 The Hidden Trade-Offs Of Peptides No One Talks About
52:29 The Real Benefits Of Different Peptides—And How They Compare
57:50 The Peptide That Could Change Your Sleep Quality
01:02:18 What Happens When You Stop Taking GLP-1s?
01:06:00 Ads
01:07:53 Is There A “Super Peptide” For Anti-Aging?
01:11:24 The Truth About Peptides And Erectile Dysfunction
01:12:16 Why Medicine Burned Me Out—And What It Reveals About The System
01:19:17 The Enhanced Games Explained—And Why They’re So Controversial
01:23:06 How To Improve Erections