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The Peptide Expert: Big Pharma Are Hiding This Powerful Peptide From You! - Dr. Alex Tatem
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The Peptide Expert: Big Pharma Are Hiding This Powerful Peptide From You! - Dr. Alex Tatem

The FDA silently banned 19 peptides overnight, now RFK Jr is reversing it all. Dr Alex Tatem reveals the truth behind the cover-up, and what peptides can really do for your body.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 20, 2026

Dr. Alex Tatem is an internationally recognised urologist who has studied peptides for 12 years and runs a men’s health clinic.

He also hosts a YouTube channel dedicated to demystifying peptides and men's health.

In this episode with Steven Bartlett, he explains:

◼ What peptides are, how they work, and which ones target your health problem
◼Why the peptide industry is quietly approaching the size of the entire AI sector
◼ Why male fertility is collapsing globally and what's silently driving it
◼ What low testosterone is doing to your body and how to fix it
◼ Why 30 million men with erectile dysfunction are never told about the most effective fix

Chapters

00:00 Intro
03:35 What Exactly Is A Peptide
05:34 How Peptides Actually Work In Your Body
08:54 Why Peptides Are Suddenly Everywhere
11:29 The Real Role Of Compounding Pharmacies
17:36 Are Pharma Companies Prioritizing Profits Over Patients?
20:42 Why Peptides Are Back After Being Banned - What Happened Behind The Scenes
21:16 The Most Shocking Patient Transformation From Peptides
22:46 When You Should (And Shouldn’t) Use Peptides In Your Life
24:48 The Latest FDA Update
26:25 How People Are Actually Getting “Illegal” Peptides
28:01 How To Take Peptides Safely -What Most People Get Wrong
29:58 Why Big Pharma Feels Threatened By Peptides
38:09 How Peptides Could Transform Your Insulin Levels
39:02 Do Peptides Work As Creams? What You Need To Know
40:50 How Peptides May Unlock Better Cognitive Performance
43:18 The Future Of Muscle Retention On GLP-1s—What’s Coming Next
48:23 Ads
49:25 The Hidden Trade-Offs Of Peptides No One Talks About
52:29 The Real Benefits Of Different Peptides—And How They Compare
57:50 The Peptide That Could Change Your Sleep Quality
01:02:18 What Happens When You Stop Taking GLP-1s?
01:06:00 Ads
01:07:53 Is There A “Super Peptide” For Anti-Aging?
01:11:24 The Truth About Peptides And Erectile Dysfunction
01:12:16 Why Medicine Burned Me Out—And What It Reveals About The System
01:19:17 The Enhanced Games Explained—And Why They’re So Controversial
01:23:06 How To Improve Erections

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