THE ODYSSEY FLOP: Why WOKE Destroys Everything It Touches & How It's Killing Modern Day Greece

🎬 CHAPTERS
0:00 🎬 The Odyssey vs Greece’s Real Crisis
0:53 🇬🇷 The Existential Threat Facing Greece
1:12 🚨 Europe’s Parallel Societies and Rising Crime
1:35 🌍 How Mass Migration Changed Europe
2:15 🛡️ Illegal Immigration or National Security?
2:44 🚔 Deportations, Borders, and Sovereignty
3:27 💰 Why Elites Don’t Feel the Consequences
4:11 ❤️ Faith, Family, and National Identity
5:00 🗣️ Why Ordinary People Are Rejecting the Status Quo
5:31 🏘️ Ghettos, Crime, and Daily Life in Greece
6:15 👶 Demographics and Greece’s Population Crisis
6:46 ⚖️ Free Speech and Political Opposition
7:48 🇬🇷 Protecting Borders, Culture, and Democracy
8:12 🗳️ The Rise of Europe’s Nationalist Parties
8:41 💬 My Response: The Real Threat to Greece
9:35 🤔 Why Is the Political Right Demonized?
9:49 👩 Protecting Women, Families, and Public Safety
10:20 ⚔️ The Values Conservatives Say They’re Defending
10:30 📢 Don’t Let The Odyssey Distract You
10:44 🙏 Final Thoughts & Call to Action