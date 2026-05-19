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The Meat Packing Cartel is Done
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The Meat Packing Cartel is Done

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Decisive Liberty
May 19, 2026

Ground beef is officially a luxury item in America.

Susan Kokinda breaks down Trump's antitrust war on the 4 meatpacking cartels running 86% of the industry — and why ground beef, gas prices, and SNAP are the real midterm issue, not culture war.

Our note: As for other high prices, blame the Federal Reserve Chairman of the last 8 years Jerome Powell…

  • Powell failed to deliver on stable prices, with grocery prices soaring and the dollar stretching thinner under his watch, leading to home ownership becoming out of reach for millions.

  • He was criticized for keeping interest rates too low for too long after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to high U.S. inflation.

  • President Trump criticized Powell for being “too late” in cutting interest rates, suggesting he tried to help Democrats and hurt people wanting mortgages.

  • Powell’s leadership saw the Fed’s balance sheet balloon to $9 trillion and trillions of taxpayer dollars lost due to perceived mismanagement of monetary policy.

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