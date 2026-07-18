The Last 5 Vehicles You Can Still Buy With No Tracker Inside (The Analog List)

In 2021, you could still buy a brand-new truck with no tracking hardware inside - and most of the people who own one have no idea.

This video names the five last vehicles sold in America with no factory tracker: three that never had the hardware at all, and two the industry disconnected by accident and can never reconnect.

You'll also learn the five-second ceiling check used to verify any vehicle on any lot - a test confirmed in writing by Nissan's own service bulletins - plus the model-year boundaries for Ford, Mazda, Toyota, and Nissan, and the honest trade-offs nobody mentions.