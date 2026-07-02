The Impossible Dream: America 250 Years Later \\ (Full Documentary)

Enter the America's 250th Giveaway: https://250film.com (Details at the end of the film).

Enter for a chance to win a Liberty Safe, Steak box, Durango 1776 Boots, and more!

Made possible by The Institute for Faith & Freedom at Grove City College.

Their mission is to teach the principles of Faith and Freedom to the next generation of American leaders and to promote these principles to the wider world.

Learn more:

Website: https://www.faithandfreedom.com/

Grove City College: https://www.gcc.edu/

A Film by Forge Media Group: Telling the stories that Hollywood won't touch.

https://www.gcc.edu/

This film dives into the stories of 3 real Americans who are grappling with the question:

Is there hope for the future of this country?

Is the dream still possible?

Through their lives we will see what it looks like to live out the American Dream, and what each member of our nation needs to do to ensure it lives on for future generations.